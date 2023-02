Water supply disruption today, tomorrow in Belagavi

February 16, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi will face drinking water supply disruption on Friday and Saturday, due to emergent repairs in the water supply pipes.

Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board will take up repairs on the pipeline following leakages at different places of Hidkal raw water supply system and cement pipe main line near Kundaragi pumphouse.

Works are already being taken up. Water supply will be disrupted in some areas, in the old distribution area and the 24 x7 demonstration area, on Friday and Saturday.

The areas affected include Majgaon, Nanawadi, Chidambar Nagar, Shahapur, Vadagaon, Old Belagavi, Sahyadri Nagar, Kuvempu Nagar, Doordarshan Kendra, Sadashiva Nagar, Basava Colony, Kapoleshwar Nagar, Subhas Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MM Extension Area, New Gandhi Nagar, Kanabargi, Kudachi, Camp, Hindalco Factory, KIADB Industrial Area, Defence Area, Sainik Nagar, KLE Hospital, BIMS Hospital and surrounding areas.