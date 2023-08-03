August 03, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Chitradurga

The drinking water supplied to Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga district in Karnataka was unfit for consumption, as per biological analysis of samples collected from the village following the death of three persons. Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. suspended a pump operator, who is a Group D employee, and recommended the suspension of the Assistant Executive Engineer and a Junior Engineer of Chitradurga City Municipal Council.

Ms. Divya Prabhu told The Hindu on August 3 that, prima facie, the biological analysis of the samples suggested that the water was unfit for consumption. She suspended pump operator C.H. Prakash Babu, and relieved two more persons hired through an outsourcing agency. Besides that, she has recommended the government suspend AEE Manjunath R. Girarddi and Junior Engineer Kiran.

Residents of Kavadigara Hatti in Karnataka are in shock following 3 deaths in 4 days. | Video Credit: Sathish G T

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had instructed the DC to probe the incident and suspend the officers responsible. As per his instructions, the DC has constituted a team of officials to conduct the inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is one overhead tank in the locality, and from that, water is supplied to seven streets. So far, cases have been reported from three streets. All those who fell ill belong to Scheduled Castes. We are waiting for chemical analysis of the samples,” the DC said.

The DC has recommended ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the three persons who died in the last four days.

So far, 122 people are under treatment, and seven have been discharged.

“We have set up a temporary clinic in the locality. Doctors and other staff have been screening the locals regularly. Through this exercise, we have been able to save many lives. The district administration has made alternative arrangements for drinking water supply. We are supplying water through tankers. Besides that, we have arranged for food kits as well,” the DC said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Gram Panchayat allegedly dumps trash into abandoned stone quarry at Manjalpade