ADVERTISEMENT

Water supplied to Kavadigara Hatti unfit for consumption, as per biological analysis of samples in Karnataka

August 03, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Chitradurga

Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner suspended one employee and recommended suspension of two officers after 3 persons died in Kavadigara Hatti, allegedly due to consumption of contaminated water

G T Sathish
G T Sathish

Residents of Kavadigara Hatti blocked the bypass connecting NH-13 and NH-4 in protest against the district administration, following the death of 3 persons, on August 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

The drinking water supplied to Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga district in Karnataka was unfit for consumption, as per biological analysis of samples collected from the village following the death of three persons. Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. suspended a pump operator, who is a Group D employee, and recommended the suspension of the Assistant Executive Engineer and a Junior Engineer of Chitradurga City Municipal Council.

Ms. Divya Prabhu told The Hindu on August 3 that, prima facie, the biological analysis of the samples suggested that the water was unfit for consumption. She suspended pump operator C.H. Prakash Babu, and relieved two more persons hired through an outsourcing agency. Besides that, she has recommended the government suspend AEE Manjunath R. Girarddi and Junior Engineer Kiran.

Residents of Kavadigara Hatti in Karnataka are in shock following 3 deaths in 4 days. | Video Credit: Sathish G T

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had instructed the DC to probe the incident and suspend the officers responsible. As per his instructions, the DC has constituted a team of officials to conduct the inquiry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is one overhead tank in the locality, and from that, water is supplied to seven streets. So far, cases have been reported from three streets. All those who fell ill belong to Scheduled Castes. We are waiting for chemical analysis of the samples,” the DC said.

The DC has recommended ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the three persons who died in the last four days. 

So far, 122 people are under treatment, and seven have been discharged.

“We have set up a temporary clinic in the locality. Doctors and other staff have been screening the locals regularly. Through this exercise, we have been able to save many lives. The district administration has made alternative arrangements for drinking water supply. We are supplying water through tankers. Besides that, we have arranged for food kits as well,” the DC said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US