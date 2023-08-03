HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water supplied to Kavadigara Hatti unfit for consumption, as per biological analysis of samples in Karnataka

Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner suspended one employee and recommended suspension of two officers after 3 persons died in Kavadigara Hatti, allegedly due to consumption of contaminated water

August 03, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Chitradurga

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
Residents of Kavadigara Hatti blocked the bypass connecting NH-13 and NH-4 in protest against the district administration, following the death of 3 persons, on August 3, 2023.

Residents of Kavadigara Hatti blocked the bypass connecting NH-13 and NH-4 in protest against the district administration, following the death of 3 persons, on August 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

The drinking water supplied to Kavadigara Hatti in Chitradurga district in Karnataka was unfit for consumption, as per biological analysis of samples collected from the village following the death of three persons. Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. suspended a pump operator, who is a Group D employee, and recommended the suspension of the Assistant Executive Engineer and a Junior Engineer of Chitradurga City Municipal Council.

Ms. Divya Prabhu told The Hindu on August 3 that, prima facie, the biological analysis of the samples suggested that the water was unfit for consumption. She suspended pump operator C.H. Prakash Babu, and relieved two more persons hired through an outsourcing agency. Besides that, she has recommended the government suspend AEE Manjunath R. Girarddi and Junior Engineer Kiran.

Residents of Kavadigara Hatti in Karnataka are in shock following 3 deaths in 4 days. | Video Credit: Sathish G T

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had instructed the DC to probe the incident and suspend the officers responsible. As per his instructions, the DC has constituted a team of officials to conduct the inquiry.

“There is one overhead tank in the locality, and from that, water is supplied to seven streets. So far, cases have been reported from three streets. All those who fell ill belong to Scheduled Castes. We are waiting for chemical analysis of the samples,” the DC said.

The DC has recommended ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the three persons who died in the last four days. 

So far, 122 people are under treatment, and seven have been discharged.

“We have set up a temporary clinic in the locality. Doctors and other staff have been screening the locals regularly. Through this exercise, we have been able to save many lives. The district administration has made alternative arrangements for drinking water supply. We are supplying water through tankers. Besides that, we have arranged for food kits as well,” the DC said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.