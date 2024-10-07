Water supplied through tankers in Raichur village after overhead tank is poisoned

The Hatti Police have registered a case against an unknown man for mixing poison with drinking water stored in an overhead tank at Tawaga village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by waterman Adappa.

Around 500 people residing in 150 houses in Tawaga village get borewell water which is supplied from on overhead tank of 50,000-litre storage capacity.

On Saturday, as usual, Adappa, opened a valve to supply water to the households.

“A few minutes later, a resident alerted me about foam and stench from the water being supplied to his house. On further checking I found it was the same in other houses also. I immediately tuned the valve off and alerted all the residents cautioning about a possible poisoning of the water,” Mr. Adappa told The Hindu.

The waterman then alerted the Taluk Panchayat officer. Fortunately, none had consumed the water, he said. Samples have been sent for testing, he added.

Tahsildar Sham Shalam said that the overhead tank was cleaned after completely emptying it of the contaminated water. Now, water is being supplied through tankers.

The case has been registered under Sections 279, 123 and 62 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). Investigation is on.

