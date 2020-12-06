Water sports facility to come up in Hubballi-Dharwad

Pralhad Joshi lays foundation stone for Smart City works

A multi focus sport complex and a water sports promotion facility will be built in Hubballi-Dharwad under the Smart City project, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for Smart City works valued at ₹ 130 crore in Hubballi. Apart from sports facilities, the works include a green mobility corridor and some roads in the twin cities.

European Union and French Development Agency will give ₹ 80 crore for the facility and Smart City Limited will spend ₹ 50 crore.

Plans for the sports complex and the water sports facility have been finalised. Apart from creating sports infrastructure, a sports school will also be built to make sure that trained coaches would mould young sports persons into national and international champions, the Minister said. A mega meeting facility to bring together all the major sporting personalities will also be built, he added.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited was in the top spot in the execution of works and in the 13th place at the all-India level, of the 100 cities where the scheme was under way.

He said that various cities in the State would be developed comprehensively using the city’s challenge project. He also urged Smart City officers to complete all works in time.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Smart City Managing Director Shakeel Ahmed and others were present.