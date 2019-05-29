Water scarcity curtails midday meals

The measure of the water scarcity this season in the otherwise rain-drenched coastal city of Mangaluru can be gauged by the fact that the Government PU College for Girls on Car Street has been compelled to stop serving midday meals to its 200 students since its reopening on May 20.

All students of the science, commerce, and arts streams in this college have to now bring their own food.

Midday meals were being served to students for the last eight years in this college and it is for the first time that it has been stopped. The meals, funded by two brothers, P. Dayanand Pai and P. Satish Pai, are prepared by a cook on the college premises.

A lecturer of the college said stopping midday meals is among the measures taken for judicious use of available water. “We are managing with the water stocked in the underground sump. Water supplied by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) (four days a week) is our only source,” he said.

The college management is worried that the situation could worsen with the reopening of the secondary school for girls on May 29, which is also on the same premises. “One sump is common for both the institutions. Unless the situation eases, it will be difficult to run classes for such a large number of students,” he said.

Water scarcity has led the government co-education PU college in Hampankatta to hold classes for their 60 students till noon. “Water supplied by the MCC hardly reaches the overhead tank. The condition is precari- ous,” a staff member said.

Some of the private schools in the city have decided to postpone reopening of schools scheduled on May 29 to June second week due to water scarcity.