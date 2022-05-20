rain in Karnataka Karnataka

Water released from Yagachi reservoir following heavy rains

The water level in Yagachi reservoir at Belur in Hassan district of Karnataka reached 3164.06 ft against the maximum of 3164.90 ft around 10 p.m. on May 19, 2022.

May 20, 2022 10:16 IST

The crest gates of Yagachi reservoir at Belur in Hassan district of Karnataka were opened on May 19 night as the water level was reaching the maximum capacity following heavy rains in the catchment area