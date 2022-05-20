rain in Karnataka Karnataka

Water released from Yagachi reservoir following heavy rains

The Hindu Bureau May 20, 2022 10:16 IST

The crest gates of Yagachi reservoir at Belur in Hassan district of Karnataka were opened on May 19 night as the water level was reaching the maximum capacity following heavy rains in the catchment area. Parts of Belur, Mudigere and Chikkamagaluru taluks have been receiving heavy rains, increasing the inflow to the reservoir. The water level reached 3164.06 ft against the maximum of 3164.90 ft around 10 p.m. on May 19. Officials released 500 cusecs of water from the reservoir. It is said that for the first time the reservoir is full in the month of May. The reservoir has the capacity to hold 3.603 TMC of water and the live capacity is 3.055 TMC. The inflow was 370 cusecs. Earlier on May 18, officials had issued an alert to people downstream about releasing water from the reservoir.



