Water released from Sonna Barrage into the Bhima

Water flowing from the Sonna Barrage across the Bhima in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

KALABURAGI

06 July 2020 23:19 IST

Since the Bhima catchment area in Karnataka and Maharashtra is receiving good rainfall resulting in increased inflow at the Sonna Barrage built across the Bhima in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, 2,500 cusecs of water was released from the barrage into the river course on Monday.

As per information provided by Executive Engineer of Bhima Lift Irrigation Project Ashok R. Kalal, the barrage was receiving 2500 cusecs of water and the same amount was released into the river course as a precautionary measure.

He also cautioned people along the river banks against going to the river or letting their cattle into the river for drinking water.

Advertising

Advertising

The barrage held around 2.8 tmcft water on Monday against its capacity of 3.16 tmcft. The water level is a little higher than that of recorded on the same day last year and equal to what was recorded in the second week of August last year.

Mr. Kalal said that the Bhima catchment area was expected to receive good rainfall in July and August and, hence, 2500 cusecs of water was released from the barrage well before it reached the brim. He said that two of the three hydel power plants at the barrage with each having an installed capacity of 3.5 MW were generating power.