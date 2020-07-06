Water released from Sonna Barrage into the Bhima

Since the Bhima catchment area in Karnataka and Maharashtra is receiving good rainfall resulting in increased inflow at the Sonna Barrage built across the Bhima in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, 2,500 cusecs of water was released from the barrage into the river course on Monday.
As per information provided by Executive Engineer of Bhima Lift Irrigation Project Ashok R. Kalal, the barrage was receiving 2500 cusecs of water and the same amount was released into the river course as a precautionary measure.
He also cautioned people along the river banks against going to the river or letting their cattle into the river for drinking water.
The barrage held around 2.8 tmcft water on Monday against its capacity of 3.16 tmcft. The water level is a little higher than that of recorded on the same day last year and equal to what was recorded in the second week of August last year.
Mr. Kalal said that the Bhima catchment area was expected to receive good rainfall in July and August and, hence, 2500 cusecs of water was released from the barrage well before it reached the brim. He said that two of the three hydel power plants at the barrage with each having an installed capacity of 3.5 MW were generating power.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath