Water released from Dhupdal weir

Irrigation officials released around 1,000 cusecs of Ghataprabha water from the Dhupdal weir on Tuesday. They say such releases will follow for 12 days till one tmcft of water is released. This water is supposed to flow into the Krishna river course in Athani taluk.

The water is supposed to travel around 50 km to reach Mugalkhod village by Thursday. This water will travel in the Ghataprabha left bank canal to reach Mugalkhod.

From there it will be released into Athani taluk.

Tmcft is a measure of standing water and cusecs is a measure of flowing water. Around 11,575 cusecs of water released in 24 hours amounts to one tmcft. If this release is staggered over 11-12 days, it comes to around 1,000 cusecs per day. Irrigation officials say that they hope to realise between 700 mcft and 850 mcft of water at the tail-end where the Ghataprabha meets the Krishna at Shegunashi.

95-km journey

The total journey from Hidkal to Shegunasi is a little less than 95 km. This is expected to help villages in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on the banks of the Ghataprabha and the Krishna.

However, Balachandra Jarkiholi, MLA and BJP leader, has opposed the release of water into the river. He has instead demanded that water be released into the right bank and left bank canals to help arid areas such as Arabhvi, Raibag and Gokak. His supporters protested against water release.

Farmers staged protest meetings in Bastawad and Mudalagi against this water release. They have demanded water be released into canals and not into the Krishna.

They said that more villages could benefit if the water was released in the left bank and right bank canals rather than releasing water into the Krishna river course.

Meanwhile, farmers organised a protest in Athani on Monday demanding release of water from Koyna dam in Maharashtra.