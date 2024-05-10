ADVERTISEMENT

Water released for lakes, tanks in Vijayapura

Published - May 10, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Bhootnal Lake in Vijayapura. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Water from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir in Alamatti was on Friday released for lakes and tanks in and around Vijayapura district.

Around 2 tmcft water is expected to flow through the canals.

This is to ensure supply of drinking water to the people and cattle that have suffered during the summer.

The water will be carried to the lakes through canals under the Mulawada and Chimmalagi lift irrigation projects, district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil has said.

To address the problem of drinking water in Vijayapura city, water is pumped from Thidagundi Canal into Bhootnal Lake. Similarly, water will be supplied through the 31 multi-village schemes to Bhootnal Lake and parts of Indi taluk, said a release.

