Water release till March 21

Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam, a State government agency that supervises the operation of dams on the Krishna river, has decided to release water from the Alamatti and Narayanpur dams till March 21. The dams will be closed after that to impound water in the next monsoon season.
This was decided at an irrigation consultative committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol. He agreed to a suggestion by officers that water flow will be maintained for 71 out of the 120 days from January to March 2021.
This will be done as per the Vara Bandi loop system. The Alamatti dam will be opened for eight days and closed for the next seven days. The Narayanpur dam will be opened for 14 days at a stretch and closed for the next eight days. This happens in succession.
Releasing water in both the canals will need 1.06 tmcft of water. The total quantity of impounded water is around 116.33 tmcft in both the reservoirs. That will be sufficient to release water till March 21, the Minister said.
