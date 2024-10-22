GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water release from Tungabhadra Dam increased to 1,12,136 cusecs

Published - October 22, 2024 09:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Water being released from Tungabhadra Reservoir near Hosapete in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday evening.

Water being released from Tungabhadra Reservoir near Hosapete in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In view of heavy rainfall in the Tungabhadra catchment area, especially in the Sahyadri Range and Malnad region, along with water release from the Tunga and Bhadra dams, the authorities of the Tungabhadra Reservoir near Hosapete have increased water release to 1,12,136 cusecs to match the inflow into the reservoir.

As per information provided by the dam authorities at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the reservoir has 101.461 tmcft of water at the reservoir level of 1,631.92 ft against the full capacity of 105.788 tmcft at the full reservoir level of 1,633.00 ft.

The average inflow into the reservoir in the past 24 hours has been 1,04,663 cusecs and the hourly inflow at 5 p.m. stood at 1,12,136 cusecs.

The dam authorities, while maintaining water release into canals, increased the water release into the river course to 1,01,628 cusecs to match inflow.

The dam authorities issued an alert in the morning saying that they will increase water release into the river course to 1,20,000 cusecs from 90,000 cusecs depending upon the inflow into the dam. And, in that eventuality, people downstream were cautioned to take necessary precautions.

Published - October 22, 2024 09:41 pm IST

