Water release from KRS dam: DC reviews safety measures at Muthathi

Following heavy outflow from KRS dam, safety measures have been taken at places in Mandya district that attract tourists who throng to see the swollen Cauvery and the waterfalls.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Kumara visited Muthathi on the banks of Cauvery near Malavalli and inspected the safety measures taken. He was accompanied by senior officials from the district.

As Muthathi is a tourist hotspot, the Deputy Cmmissioner checked the precautions taken and instructed the police and the local authorities not to allow visitors to go near the river. He also told the officials to alert those living in the low-lying areas to be careful with the release of water from the dam.

He advised visitors not to venture into the river for selfies. The precautions taken have to be respected and the advisories issued have to be complied with, he said.

