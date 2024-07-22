ADVERTISEMENT

Water release from KRS dam: DC reviews safety measures at Muthathi

Updated - July 22, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Kumara inspecting safety measures at Muthathi on the banks of Cauvery near Malavalli on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following heavy outflow from KRS dam, safety measures have been taken at places in Mandya district that attract tourists who throng to see the swollen Cauvery and the waterfalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Kumara visited Muthathi on the banks of Cauvery near Malavalli and inspected the safety measures taken. He was accompanied by senior officials from the district.

As Muthathi is a tourist hotspot, the Deputy Cmmissioner checked the precautions taken and instructed the police and the local authorities not to allow visitors to go near the river. He also told the officials to alert those living in the low-lying areas to be careful with the release of water from the dam.

He advised visitors not to venture into the river for selfies. The precautions taken have to be respected and the advisories issued have to be complied with, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US