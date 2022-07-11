Water release from dams in Cauvery and Krishna basin increased

People living near the banks of Cauvery and its tributaries in the downstream are facing threat

The inundation of a temporary bridge due to overflowing river has cut off Bakkare village in Birunani GP from rest of Kodagu as rain batters the area. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As an impact of rains that are lashing different parts of the State, the water release from reservoirs in both the Cauvery and Krishna basin were increased on Monday triggering threat to those living in the downstream.

Similarly, restrictions were imposed on movement of vehicles to tourist spots in hilly areas in some places by local authorities as a safety measure.

People living near the banks of Cauvery and its tributaries in the downstream are facing threat as water discharge from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district and Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district was increased in the wake of storage in these reservoirs inching towards the maximum level.

The outflow from KRS reservoir was stepped up on Monday to the rate of 70,000 cusecs amidst continuous rains in the dam’s catchment area in Kodagu.

With the water level of the dam touching 122.54 feet as against the maximum of 124.8 feet, the dam authorities increased the release into the river. The outflow into the river may go up further with the likelihood of increase in the inflow in view of torrential rain in the dam’s catchment areas.

The dam authorities have already asked people living in low-lying areas of the river banks to move to safer places.

Kabini dam in Mysuru district is nearing its full reservoir level with the inflow into the dam remaining high. The dam is two feet short of attaining its maximum level. The water was discharged at the rate of 38,000 cusecs at 6 p.m. on Monday. Similarly, the outflow from Harangi dam in Kodagu crossed 25,000 cusecs.

Amidst the threat of floods from overflowing Cauvery in Kollegal taluk in view of heavy outflow from KRS dam, people on the river banks and low lying areas were advised to take precautions and not venture into the river for fishing, bathing cattle and washing clothes.

Traffic movement has been affected in several places of Malnad region due to landslips and flooding.

Chikkamagaluru district administration has imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles to tourist places in hilly ranges.

Meanwhile. the landslip debris between hairpin bend nos. 10 and 11 of Agumbe Ghat on National Highway 169A was removed. With this, light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply through the ghat while restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles would continue till July 31.