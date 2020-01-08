Water release from Bhadra reservoir

The Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) has announced release of water along the left and right bank canals of Bhadra reservoir for cultivation of summer crops in the command area for a period of 120 days from the midnight of January 7 till May 6. The command area of Bhadra reservoir is spread over an area of 1.02 lakh hectares in Shivamogga, Davangere and Chikkamagaluru districts. As per the cropping pattern worked out by Bhadra Command Development Authority, of 1.02 lakh hectare land, with the available water, the farmers can cultivate semi-arid crops on 81,964 hectares, sugarcane on 11,500 hectares and paddy on 7,000 hectares.

It may be mentioned here that, for cultivation of kharif crops in the year 2019, water was released from Bhadra reservoir along the canals from August 9 to December 5.