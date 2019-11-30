Water release from Bhadra reservoir extended till December 5

In the wake of requests from farmers in the command area of Bhadra reservoir, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (KNNL) has decided to extend till December 5 the period of water release into canals for kharif crops.

The command area of Bhadra reservoir is spread over an area of 1.05 lakh hectares in Shivamogga, Davangere and Chikkamagaluru districts. The water level in the reservoir hit the brim on August 9 this year owing to heavy rains in its catchment areas. Water was released from the reservoir into the canals from August 16 for the cultivation of kharif crops.

KNNL recently decided to stop release of water for kharif crops on November 28. However, the farmers in the tail-end region of the command area in Davangere sought extension of the period of release of water. They said that as the south west monsoon became active from August first week in their district, transplantation of paddy was delayed. The farmers said that water was needed for the paddy crop till the first week of December.