Water release begins at Basavasagar Reservoir

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL) started releasing water from Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district into the Krishna river course on Monday.

According to sources, around 10,000 cusecs water was released from the reservoir by 9 a.m. and it will be gradually increased up to 75,000 cusecs till 10 p.m. on Monday, based on the inflow at the reservoir.

The water level stood at 28.655 tmcft as against a full reservoir level of 33.31 tmcft.

An alert notice which was issued a couple days ago continues to be in place as the inflow at the reservoir is gradually increasing. It stood at 20,000 cusecs at 4 p.m. on Monday.