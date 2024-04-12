ADVERTISEMENT

Water related searches up by 101% in Bengaluru 

April 12, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The most searched categories on the platform were water tank dealers, drinking water tanker suppliers, water tank repairs and services, and water tank cleaning services.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The latest Consumer Trends Report by Justdial, a hyper local business search engine, has showed that there was a 101% increase in water resources related searches from Bengaluru. The city was followed by Hyderabad at 56%, Pune at 31% and Mumbai at 11%.  

The most searched categories on the platform were water tank dealers, drinking water tanker suppliers, water tank repairs and services, and water tank cleaning services. The company said that this reflected the growing concern among consumers regarding water availability and quality.  

The data from the report suggested that the water tanker businesses with a digital presence saw a surge in demand in the last quarter. “This highlights the growing importance of online visibility for such vendors. By embracing the digital landscape, traditional water tanker suppliers can tap into a wider customer base and streamline their operations. This not only benefits their business but also ensures residents have easier access to this essential service, particularly during summer.

