Water rationing from June 10 in Shivamogga

In the wake of the receding water level in Gajanur reservoir built across the Tunga that supplies drinking water to Shivamogga, Shivamogga City Corporation has decided to opt for water rationing from June 10.

S.N. Channabasappa, Deputy Mayor, told presspersons on Friday that from June 10, water would be supplied to residents once in two days.

He said that the inflow of water to the reservoir had stopped for the last ten days as the river has run dry owing to the scarcity of pre-monsoon rain in the catchment areas. The total water storage in Gajanur reservoir at present is 1.15 tmcft of which 0.95 tmcft is dead storage. The water available for usage is at 0.25 tmcft with which it is possible to meet the drinking water requirements of Shivamogga city for a month, he said. He added that in case of a delay in the onset of the monsoon, the drinking water crisis may worsen. As a precautionary measure, it had been decided to supply water to the people once in two days.

Appealing to the residents to use water economically, he said water should not be used to wash vehicles during this period. The water supply would become normal after sufficient water was stored in the reservoir. Replying to a query, he said that during the period, the corporation would provide drinking water in tankers daily for slums where a major chunk of the houses don’t have water storage sumps. He said the corporation would also request the Department of Water Resources to take up the work of removal of silt accumulated in the reservoir to enhance its storage capacity.