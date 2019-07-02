‘Water project for Kalaburagi will be completed after 5 years’

Urban Development Minister U.T. Khader announced that the much-awaited water supply project meant for providing drinking water around-the-clock in the city will be completed after five years.

Addressing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that the work of the ₹750-crore project will be flagged off in three months.

“As the city’s population grows, so does its requirements. We are committed to providing basic infrastructures to the residents. The current project is designed in such a way that it uses multiple water resources to meet the growing needs till the next thirty years,” he said.

Mr. Khader also announced that his department will release ₹150 crore to each city having 10 lakh or more population for the development of an underground drainage system.

To a question on the illegal encroachment of government properties in the city, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge stressed the need for all the elected representatives to join hands with the administration in clearing the encroachments.

“Identifying illegal encroachment and getting statutory orders to clear them is a time-consuming challenge for local civic bodies. The encroachers normally exert pressure on the administration through the elected representatives and even move courts against any move from the local administration against them. The cooperation and support of people’s representatives are imperative,” he said,.