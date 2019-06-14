Water project: Call for action against agency

The issue of the inordinate delay in completing the 24x7 drinking project in the city resonated in the corporation general meeting on Thursday with call for action against the agency which has taken up the project. Moinuddin Bilagi, Congress corporator, said that even after demanding the blacklisting of the agency on several occasions, officials of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board were lethargic in doing so. “It seems that there have been lapses in the project. The company must be blacklisted for inordinately delaying the project even after taking around ₹100 crore,” he said.

Ravindra Loni, corporator, alleged that Ajith Chougle, Assistant Engineer of the Board, was involved in the misappropriation of funds. He sought a privilege motion to be passed against the official. The officials of the Board, however, said that they had already taken action against the agency by issuing several notices and slapping a fine of ₹2.7 crore.

Gopal Ghatakamble, Deputy Mayor, asked what was the point of a fine of ₹2.7 crore when the cleaning bill was ₹100 crore.

Sunilgouda Patil, MLC, asked them to call for a meeting of the Managing Director of the Board and representatives of the agency.

Irked by shoddy roads, Mr. Patil asked the corporation to maintain the roads and repair them before the monsoon. “Sometime we feel ashamed to being in Vijayapura city which has world famous monuments but shoddy roads,” he said.

He also directed the corporation to fill up the potholes and prepare broader plan to developed quality roads.