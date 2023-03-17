Water museum inaugurated

March 17, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

A unique museum that narrates the history of 128 years of water supply to the capital city was inaugurated on Saturday.

Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan dedicated the museum set up at a cost of ₹6.81 crore on the premises of BWSSB (18 cross Malleswaram). Speaking on the occasion, he said the museum had been launched on the birthday of late Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar keeping in mind his love for nature and the environment.

The history of water supply to the city of Bengaluru has been recreated in the museum. This will assist in creating awareness about water management among students, farmers, engineers, and the general public, he said. The museum demonstrates the scenario regarding water maintenance before the formation of BWSSB and also showcases models of several projects executed in the direction of betterment of water maintenance after the formation of BWSSB.

It has plans to conduct brainstorming sessions about minimising water usage and easy measures to save water. It aims to serve as a dynamic media of effective communication in popularising the scientific utilisation and management of water resources, said a release.

Mr. Narayan also informed that 'Malleswaram International Centre' will be set up at a cost of ₹20 crore funded by BBMP. This centre will be on the lines of 'India Habitat Centre' in New Delhi and the required land will be provided by the BWSSB.