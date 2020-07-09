Water levels rising in Krishna tributaries following heavy rain

Heavy rain in South Maharashtra and some parts of Belagavi district led to a rise in water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries, including Doodh Ganga and Ved Ganga, in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.

Officials estimate that around 65,000 cusecs of water was released from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

They say that there is no need to relocate low-lying villages till water release reaches one lakh cusecs. However, two NDRF teams and five SDRF teams are camping in the riparian villages to handle any emergency.

As many as eight bridges in the districts were under water following water release and also heavy rain. Residents of Karadaga, Bhoj, Kunnor, Sidnal, Akkol, Mallikwad, Dattawad, Barawad and Yadur and Kallol and Manjari suffered as the bridge-cum-barrages connecting these villages were submerged.

They were forced to use longer and circuitous routes to reach their villages.

The Markandeya began overflowing due to rainfall in Belagavi and Khanapur taluks. Road connection between Belagavi and Kangrali was cut off due to flooding in the river.

Villagers were forced to use the Bujurg-Kangrali Road to reach Pashchapur and Belagavi.