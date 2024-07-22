Water levels rise in the Krishna and its tributaries

Water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries steadily increased on Monday, due to heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra, Belagavi and surrounding districts.

Around 3,50,000 cusecs of water entered the river from the rain run-off and release from various reservoirs in Maharashtra. Water release from Maharashtra is estimated at around 1.2 lakh cusecs.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir over the Krishna in Almatti of Bagalkot district recorded an inflow of around 1.15 lakh cusecs of water and an outflow of 1.44 lakh cusecs of water.

The dam has 93 tmcft of water impounded as against a full storage of 123 tmcft.

According to a note released by the Belagavi district administration, the district received 398 mm of rainfall against an annual normal rainfall of 283 mm from June this year.

As many as four people died in rain-related incidents or house collapse and one person has been injured. Five large animals and one small animal were washed away. As many as 160 houses have been damaged, two completely. Agriculture crops on 51 acres and horticulture crops on 12.2 acres have suffered damage.

As many as 22 bridges or barrages suffered submergence at least once since monsoon rain started lashing Belagavi district.

Of them, alternative routes are available for 18 bridges. Though people faced inconvenience as connectivity to four villages was lost, traffic has resumed after the water levels have receded.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir over the Ghataprabha in Hidkal recorded an inflow of over 31,000 cusecs and an outflow of 2,405 cusecs of water. The dam now has 38 tmcft of water against a full capacity of 51 tmcft.

The Navilu Teertha Dam over the Malaprabha near Saundatti registered an inflow of 11,328 cusecs and an outflow of 194 cusecs of water. The dam now has 19 tmcft of water against a total capacity of 37 tmcft of water.