Water levels remain unchanged even as itstarts raining again

Water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries remained unchanged owing to renewed rainfall in Belagavi district in the State and South Maharashtra.
On Wednesday, water levels were receding after a lull in rainfall in the catchment areas.
To reduce the possibility of floods, irrigation officials reduced the water level in the Almatti dam by one metre by keeping the outflow levels at 2.5 lakh cusecs for two days.
Water level in the in Almatti dam stood at 518 metres on Tuesday. It was reduced to 517 metres on Thursday. Outflow from the dam remained at 2.5 lakh cusecs against an average inflow of 2,39,480 cusecs. The dam had 97.55 tmcft.
Officers were following the zero storage mode at the Hippargi barrage where the inflow and the outflow were recorded at 2.22 lakh cusecs.
Water release from Maharashtra into the Krishna and its tributaries was increased slightly to 2.32 lakh cusecs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath