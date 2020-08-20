Water levels remain unchanged even as itstarts raining again

Water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries remained unchanged owing to renewed rainfall in Belagavi district in the State and South Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, water levels were receding after a lull in rainfall in the catchment areas.

To reduce the possibility of floods, irrigation officials reduced the water level in the Almatti dam by one metre by keeping the outflow levels at 2.5 lakh cusecs for two days.

Water level in the in Almatti dam stood at 518 metres on Tuesday. It was reduced to 517 metres on Thursday. Outflow from the dam remained at 2.5 lakh cusecs against an average inflow of 2,39,480 cusecs. The dam had 97.55 tmcft.

Officers were following the zero storage mode at the Hippargi barrage where the inflow and the outflow were recorded at 2.22 lakh cusecs.

Water release from Maharashtra into the Krishna and its tributaries was increased slightly to 2.32 lakh cusecs.