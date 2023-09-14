September 14, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - MYSURU

As Karnataka government declares drought in 195 taluks and is locking horns with the lower riparian State on release of water, the reservoir levels in dams in the Cauvery basin continue to plummet, raising concern over an impending water crisis in the weeks ahead.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), for the week ending September 9, water levels at the KRS, Hemavathi and Kabini reservoirs are less than the average of the last 10 years.

Water level in Krishnaraja Sagar

On September 14, the water level at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir was 97.50 feet against the capacity of 124.80 feet. The level was 124.60 ft on the same day last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actual storage in the reservoir was 20.93 tmcft against the gross capacity of 49.45 tmcft. The storage position on the same day last year was 49.20 tmcft.

With respect to the KRS, which is the major source for both irrigation and drinking purpose for millions of people, the water level for the week September 3 to 9 was 17.83 feet less than the average level over the last 10 years, according to KSNDMC.

Underlining the severity of the shortage is the fact that the level was 26.10 feet lower when compared to the corresponding period last year, as per the KSNDMC data.

Water levels at Hemavathi, Kabini

On September 14, the water level at Hemavathi was 2,897.86 feet against the FRL of 2,922 feet. The reservoir level on the same day last year was 2,921.65 ft.

The water level was 10.78 feet lower than the 10-year average for the week ending September 9, and was less by 20.13 feet when compared to the corresponding period last year.

The gross storage capacity of the dam is 37.10 tmc ft against which the water available is 18.56 tmc ft. The storage on the same day last year was 36.91 tmc ft.

The Kabini reservoir, which is another major source of water for drinking and irrigation was also at a 10-year low. The KSNDMC weekly report updated till September 9 indicates that the level was 5.53 feet less than the average level of the last 10 years, and 8.39 feet less when compared to the corresponding period last year.

On September 14, the water level at Kabini was 2,276.08 feet against the FRL of 2,284 feet. Against the gross storage capacity of 19.52 tmc ft, water available was 14.92 tmc ft compared to 18.87 tmc ft on the same day last year.

Slightly better numbers at Harangi

It was only at Harangi, which is a minor dam, that water levels were slightly better. The gross storage capacity of the reservoir is 8.5 tmcft, and the water available was 8.29 tmcft.

The cumulative storage capacity in the four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin is 114.57 tmcft against which water available was 62.69 tmcft. But if the dead storage of around 8 tmc ft is excluded, then the quantum is much less and is a pointer to an impending water crisis as the catchment areas do not benefit from the north-east monsoon, and have to wait for the onset of south-west monsoon in June next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.