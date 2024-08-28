Water levels in the Krishna increase due to heavy rain

Water levels in the Krishna and the Malaprabha increased considerably after heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra and Belagavi district. Water released from various dams in Maharashtra was around 1.13 lakh cusecs.

Irrigation officers began releasing around 16,400 cusecs (1.5 tmcft) of water from the Renuka Sagar dam in Saundatti over the Malaprabha.

Officials issued advisories to farmers and fishermen not to enter the Malaprabha, Vedaganga and Dudhganga rivers as they are flowing above danger levels.

A letter from the Irrigation Department in Maharashtra to the officers in the Upper Krishna project in Almatti said that the south-western region has received over 310 mm of rainfall and nine dams on the Krishna or its tributaries have between 95%-98% of water.

As many as six bridge-cum-barrages are submerged in the Krishna and its tributaries in Belagavi district.

However, connection to villages have not been cut-off as commuters are using alternative routes. The bridges and barrages in Akkol, Jatrat, Karadaga, Bhoj and Mallikwad have submerged.

The police have barricaded the roads over these structures.

The inflow and outflow at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir over the Krishna in Almatti reached 1.5 lakh cusecs or around 15 tmcft. The dam has around 119 tmcft of water or around 97% of its total capacity.

The Renuka Sagar dam has around 35.9 tmcft against a total capacity of 37 tmcft. Inflow was around 15,835 cusecs or 1.4 tmcft.

Water is not being stored in the Hipparagi barrage as the inflow is high in the Krishna river. And, the river is in free-flowing condition, officers said.