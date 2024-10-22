Water levels in the Krishna fall as rainfall abates in the river basin

With reduced rainfall across the Krishna basin in North Karnataka, water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries fell slightly on Tuesday. The release from dams in Maharashtra also has reduced significantly.

Officials said that 25,800 cusecs of water was released from various reservoirs in Maharashtra. The inter-State border gauge recorded it at 7,343 cusecs less than the quantum on Monday.

The inflow and outflow from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam on the Krishna in Almatti was 55,593 cusecs each. It was 70,000 cusecs three days ago. The outflow from Narayanpur dam was 91,036 cusecs.

The Hippargi Barrage received an inflow of 25,890 cusecs, while the outflow was 25,140 cusecs.

The Markandeya Reservoir received an inflow of 1,643 cusecs, while the outflow was also the same quantum. The dam has around 3 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 3.6 tmcft.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha received an inflow of 4,183 cusecs, while the outflow of 2,897 cusecs. It has 48.9 tmcft against a total storage capacity of 51 tmcft.

