Water levels in rivers stable as rainfall subsides

Rainfall subsided in most places in North Karnataka on Tuesday, though water discharge continued to increase water levels in the rivers.

As many as nine bridge-cum-barrage were submerged in Belagavi district. However, traffic was not affected as commuters were using alternative routes.

Water discharge from Maharashtra was 98,067 cusecs at Kallol and 71,667 cusecs at Rajapur.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil visited the care centre set up at the Kaivalya Yoga Mandir on Mandoli Road. As many as 15 people are being given food, shelter and medicine, officers said.

It is among the 388 care centres that have been opened in the district. Most of the families who suffered house damage have received compensation. Those who could not produce relevant documents will get relief in a day, the Deputy Commissioner said.

City Corporation Commissioner Rudresh Ghali and Assistant Commissioner Bhagyashree Huggi were present.