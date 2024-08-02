Water levels in rivers remain high in Belagavi district

Flood waters refused to recede despite a slight reduction in rain in parts of Maharashtra and Belagavi district on Friday. Water levels in most of the rivers in the Krishna basin remained high. Water even entered some villages in towns in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.

The release from Maharashtra remained at the rate of 2.8 lakh cusecs and inflow into Almatti was at the rate of 3.4 lakh cusecs. Owing to the reduced rain run off, officials reduced the outflow from the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti to the rate of 3 lakh cusecs from 3.25 lakh cusecs. The dam now has around 55% of water.

Officials sent alerts to river bank villages after the water levels in Hippargi dam crossed full reservoir levels and outflow was at the rate of 2.9 lakh cusecs.

Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal had 47.59 tmcft of water against the total level of 51 tmcft. Inflow was at the rate of 34,000 cusecs and outflow around 36,193 cusecs.

The Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha at Saundatti had 32.9 tmcft against the full capacity of 37tmcft. The inflow was at the rate of 19,175 cusecs and outflow 16,594 cusecs.

Monsoon rainfall in Belagavi district has been in excess of 63%. In Bagalkot district, rainfall was in excess of 37% in the same period between June to August 1.

Damage caused

In Belagavi district, 53 bridge or barrages were submerged, but commuters were using alternative routes.

Officials estimated that 831 houses were damaged in the district, 14 completely. Agriculture crops on 26,674 were damaged and around 211 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged.

Care centres

As many as 13,020 people were shifted to 59 care centres and around 6,514 persons had shifted to the houses of their relatives. Farmers had brought around 13,081 cattle and small animals to 26 animal care centres.

In Bagalkot district, three persons died in heavy rains and floods. Agriculture crops on around 15,000 hectares and horticulture crops on 417 hectares were damaged. Officers shifted 2,503 persons to 23 care centres in Bagalkot district.