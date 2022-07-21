Water levels in Krishna, tributaries recede as rainfall subsides

With rainfall subsiding in Maharashtra and completely stopping in parts of North Karnataka, water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries have fallen. As a result, some of the bridges-cum-barrages were thrown open to traffic in Chikkodi region on Thursday.

Irrigation officers said that the water level in the Krishna was two feet less than the highest level in July, while it was around 4 ft lower in the Doodh Ganga and Veda Ganga rivers.

Rainfall subsided in coastal Maharashtra and water discharge into the river courses continued to fall. Thursday’s discharge into the Krishna was 71,815 cusecs at Rajapur Barrage. Doodh Ganga river was getting around 20,000 cusecs and Veda Ganga was getting around 93,000 cusecs, officials said.

The road over the barrages at Akkol-Sidnal and Jatrat-Bhivasi were throw open to vehicle traffic. However, the barrages at Bhojwadi, Kunnur, Mamadapur, Mallikwada and Dattawad still remain under water.

Officers reduced the outflow from Almatti to 45,000 cusecs, though the inflow was hovering around 1.07 lakh cusecs. The outflow is around 70% less than the highest release of 1.5 lakh cusecs a week ago. Almatti now has 95.19 tmcft of water at 517.82 m, around 77% of the total capacity of 123 tmcft at 519 m.

The Hipparagi Dam over the Krishna has an inflow of 86,000 cusecs against the outflow of 85,000 cusecs.

The Renuka Sagar Dam over the Malaprabha has 23.80 tmcft against a gross capacity of 37.73 tmcft.

The inflow has nearly halved to 6,181 cusecs, compared to the over 13,000 cusecs last week. Outflow was steady at 394 cusecs.

Inflow into the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir over the Ghataprabha at Hidkal was 10,239 cusecs against an outflow of 155 cusecs.

There was 31 tmcft of water against a capacity of 33.61 tmcft.

At the Markandeya Reservoir, inflow was 1,901 cusecs and outflow 166 cusecs. The dam has 2.4 tmcft of water against a capacity of 2.9 tmcft.

The Rakasakoppa Dam that provides drinking water to Belagavi city was nearly full. It has 0.45 tmcft of water against a capacity of 0.5 tmcft. The inflow was measured at 60 cusecs, while the outflow was zero.