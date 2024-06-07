GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water levels go up as heavy rain lashes Belagavi district

Published - June 07, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Most parts of Belagavi district received heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

This increased the water levels in the rivers and streams, caused flash floods in some places and uprooted some trees.

There were no reports of any major damage, however.

Rainwater gushed into the premises of the Saundatti Yallamma Temple, causing inconvenience to devotees.

They had to wade through water to reach the sanctum sanctorum. However, rainwater drained and the temple was cleared by Friday afternoon.

Water entered houses in areas like Maratha Colony, Hindalga and Wadagon in Belagavi and some areas in Bailholgal.

A bridge-cum-barrage over a stream in Shirasangi village came under water. Some trees fell in Belagavi and in Bailhongal, Hosur and Amatur.

Water levels in various reservoirs increased significantly. The Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha near Saundatti has 2,042.80 ft of standing water, impounding about 6.661 tmcft of water against a total capacity of 36 tmcft.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Dam over the Ghataprabha has 8.5 tmcft of water against a total of 51 tmcft.

