Water levels decrease in river Krishna, tributaries

Belagavi

21 August 2020 23:45 IST

Water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries reduced on Friday following intermittent rainfall and reduced water release from Maharashtra.

The rate of water release from Maharashtra stood at 2 lakh cusecs, down from 2.3 lakh cusecs on Thursday. Rain stopped in most parts of the district, though there was some rainfall in Khanapur and Belagavi taluks on Friday.

Irrigation officers kept the outflow from Almatti at the rate of 2.5 lakh cusecs to contain the threat of flooding in the catchment areas. The dam now has 99.17 tmcft of water, standing at 518.1 metres, as against the capacity of 123.08 tmcft at 519.6 metres. Outflow from Hidkal dam was reduced to 8,600 cusecs from 40,000 cusecs four days ago. Outflow from the Malaprabha was reduced to 2,264 cusecs — 10 times lower than the release on Sunday. The Naviluteertha dam on the Malaprabha now has 34 tmcft of water, as against its capacity of 37.7 tmcft.

Officers maintained the zero-storage method at Hippargi dam, where the rate of inflow and outflow was 2.32 lakh cusecs.