Copious rains in the catchment area of the Cauvery river and its tributaries in Kodagu district in south Karnataka has increased the rate of inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir near Mandya.

On July 20 morning, the inflow was 51,375 cusecs. This is the first time that inflow into the KRS crossed the 50,000 cusecs mark in the current monsoon. The inflow is expected to increase further, as the crest gates of Hemavathi reservoir upstream were opened on July 19 night.

The reservoir level of the KRS reached 119.90 feet at 8 a.m. on July 20 against the maximum level of 124.80 feet. The outflow from the Hemavathi is expected to reach the KRS in a day or two, in anticipation of which the authorities have issued a flood alert in Mandya.

The water level in the KRS reservoir increased by 15 feet in one week, and by 25 feet in three weeks due to copious rains. On July 1, the level was 95.50 ft and the rate of inflow was 9369 cusecs, which decreased to 6185 cusecs on July 6, as per the records of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The sluggish monsoon and break in rains resulted in further reduction in the inflow to 3406 cusecs on July 13. This raised concerns of the spectre of another weak monsoon. But, since July 14, the monsoon has not only revived, but gained vigour and neutralised the rainfall deficit in the Cauvery catchment area.

The authorities in Mandya identified 92 villages that could be affected once the KRS crest gates are opened. Boat services at the famous Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, near Srirangapatna, have been suspended until further notice.

The outflow from the Kabini reservoir, which was in excess of 70,000 cusecs in the early hours of July 19, , declined to 40,408 cusecs on July 20 morning. The cumulative outflow from the Kabini reservoir in the past one week was 17.42 tmc ft, and was 22.33 tmc ft since June 1, according to KSNDMC.