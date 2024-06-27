GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Tunga reservoir at Gajanur reaches the maximum level

Published - June 27, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The crest gates of Tunga reservoir at Gajanur near Shivamogga were opened on Thursday as the water level reached the maximum level.

The crest gates of Tunga reservoir at Gajanur near Shivamogga were opened on Thursday as the water level reached the maximum level.

The water level in Tunga reservoir at Gajanur near Shivamogga reached its maximum level on Thursday, forcing the dam authorities to open the crest gates.

The water level reached 588.24 m, the full reservoir level, on the day. The storage available is 3.24 TMC and the live storage is 2.411 TMC. As of Thursday morning, the inflow was 6,766 cusecs. The dam authorities opened the gates to release 5,250 cusecs. Last year on this day, the water level was 584.59 m, the available storage was 1.515 TMC, and the inflow was zero.

The incessant rains that lashed the catchment areas spread over Tirthahalli and Sringeri taluks increased the inflow.

Agumbe in Tirthahalli taluk recorded 164.5mm of rainfall in the 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Since June 1, the place has recorded 990 mm of rainfall. Shivamogga recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

