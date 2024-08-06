Water level in the Krishna decreases

Water level in the Krishna and its tributaries slightly reduced after Maharashtra stopped releasing water from the Koyna dam and rainfall subsided in Belagavi and surrounding areas.

This is the first time in nearly six weeks when inflow into the Krishna has stabilised or reduced. Water release from Koyna crossed 52,000 cusecs on Sunday.

Maharashtra engineers communicated this to their Karnataka counterparts a few hours before stopping water release, Irrigation Department officers said.

The total discharge from Maharashtra is around 2 lakh cusecs, reduced by around 30% compared to last week.

Officers, however, continued to maintain outflow from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti in Bagalkot district at around 2 lakh cusecs.

A decision on reducing the outflow will be taken based on the amount of rainfall in the next 48 hours, officers said.

The dam now has around 86 tmcft or around 70% of the total storage of 123 tmcft. The average inflow was around 3.02 lakh cusecs.

Officers are not storing any water in Hippargi Barrage and the inflow and outflow remained at 2.7 lakh cusecs.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal has around 48 tmcft of water against the total storage of 51 tmcft. The inflow was around 23,850 cusecs and outflow 11,343 cusecs.

