Water level in the Krishna continues to rise

Despite rainfall subsiding in south-west Maharashtra, Belagavi and surrounding areas, water levels in the Krishna continued to rise due to increased water release from various bridges and barrages in the river basin.

Officials increased outflow from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir over the Krishna at Almatti in Bagalkot district to 3.25 lakh cusecs on Sunday.

This was to reduce the impounded water quantum to 55% of the total storage capacity, from 78%. The outflow may be reduced once the expected levels are achieved, officials said.

The levels are being brought down to 71 tmcft against the full reservoir level of 123 tmcft.

The total discharge from various bridges and barrages in Maharashtra was around 2.77 lakh cusecs, with the highest being from Rajapur Barrage (2,30,183 cusecs). However, this may increase, officials said.

Water level in the Hippargi Dam has crossed the full reservoir level and nodal officers have asked farmers, fishermen and others not to venture into the river.

As many as 41 bridge-cum-barrages are submerged in Belagavi district. But people are using alternative routes in most of the cases, officers said.

Two of the three approach roads to Gokak from Belagavi are submerged and people have been asked to use the Pashcapur-Shabandar- Godachinamalki Road.

Water was overflowing in some places on Lolasur Road and Konnur Road.

Water entered houses and various other places in parts of Gokak town, including the cattle market. City Municipal Council officers have been rendering help to home-makers in throwing rainwater out.

There have been five deaths of bread-earners in Belagavi district, while seven animals have been washed away during this monsoon. As many as 454 houses have suffered damage, 11 completely. Crops on 3,243 hectares have been damaged.

Over 6,000 people, including women and children, have been shifted to 38 care centres in Belagavi district. An estimated 2,065 people have shifted to houses of their relatives or acquaintances in safer places.

Officers in Bagalkot district have set up seven care centres and shifted around 430 families so far.

