ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Linganmakki crosses 1,800 feet, KPCL warns people living downstream in Sagar taluk of Karnataka to move to safer places

Published - July 24, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

On July 24, the Executive Engineer (Works) of KPCL at Kargal in Sagar taluk informed that the level could reach the maximum capacity soon due to high inflow of water

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Linganmakki dam in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. As of 10 a.m. on July 24, the water level was 1801.2 feet against the capacity of 1819 feet. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) have issued a warning to people living downstream of Linganmakki dam, constructed across river Sharavathi, in Sagar talk of Karnataka as the water level is reaching the maximum capacity of the reservoir following heavy rains in the catchment area.

As of 10 a.m. on July 24, the water level was 1801.2 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 1819 feet. The inflow was more than 60,000 cusecs.

On July 24, the Executive Engineer (Works) of KPCL at Kargal in Sagar taluk informed that the level could reach the maximum capacity soon due to high inflow of water. Considering the safety of the dam, excess water could be released from the reservoir any time. The engineer warned those living downstream and those staying along the path of the river to move to safer places, and also take care of their livestock.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US