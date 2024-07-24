ADVERTISEMENT

The officers of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) have issued a warning to people living downstream of Linganmakki dam, constructed across river Sharavathi, in Sagar talk of Karnataka as the water level is reaching the maximum capacity of the reservoir following heavy rains in the catchment area.

As of 10 a.m. on July 24, the water level was 1801.2 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 1819 feet. The inflow was more than 60,000 cusecs.

On July 24, the Executive Engineer (Works) of KPCL at Kargal in Sagar taluk informed that the level could reach the maximum capacity soon due to high inflow of water. Considering the safety of the dam, excess water could be released from the reservoir any time. The engineer warned those living downstream and those staying along the path of the river to move to safer places, and also take care of their livestock.

