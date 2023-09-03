Water level in KRS dips below 100 feet

September 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The water level in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) across the river Cauvery has come down below 100 feet and was hovering at 99.54 feet on Sunday.

This is against the maximum level of 124.8 feet and the reservoir level on the same day last year was 124.7 feet.

The outflow from the reservoir was at the rate of 6,486 cusecs and this was to comply with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release water at the rate of 5,000 cusecs per day to Tamil Nadu till September 12. The rate of inflow into the reservoir as on Sunday was at the rate of 3,917 cusecs, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The gross storage in the reservoir was 22.47 tmcft against the gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmcft and the present storage is 45% of the actual capacity. The gross storage on the same day last year was 49.31 tmcft.

The water level at Hemavathi in Gorur was 2,905.54 feet against the full reservoir level of 2,922 feet. The reservoir level on the same day last year was 2,921.39 feet. The gross storage in the dam was 23.54 tmcft against the gross capacity of 36.67 tmcft and the rate of inflow was at a measly rate of 774 cusecs against an outflow of 5,800 cusecs.

At Kabini, the reservoir level was 2,273.62 feet against the full level of 2,284 feet and the reservoir level on the same day last year was 2,282.97 feet. The gross storage in the reservoir was 13.60 tmcft against the gross capacity of 19.52 tmcft and the gross storage on the same day last year was 18.91 tmcft. With poor rains in the catchment area of Kabini in the upstream of the dam, the rate of inflow was 855 cusecs.

Harangi is a minor dam in Kushalnagar and the gross storage capacity of the reservoir is 8.5 tmcft against which the gross storage on Saturday was 7.25 tmcft. The water level was 2,855.15 feet against the full level of 2,858 feet.