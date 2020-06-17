Water level in Krishna, tributaries rises

Heavy rain and increased release of water from Maharashtra have led to a rise in water level in the Krishna and its tributaries in Belagavi district. Officials said that over 26,000 cusecs of water was released from Maharashtra into the Doodh Ganga and Ved Ganga reservoirs. This led to the submergence of bridge-cum-barrages in Karadaga, Mallikawad and Akkol villages. However, movement of vehicles was not affected as there were alternative routes.

Water levels increased in the east-flowing Malaprabha too. The inflow into the Naviluteertha dam increased to around 5,000 cusecs on Wednesday, the officials said.

Revenue officials have alerted farmers in the low-lying areas and on the river banks to move to high altitude areas.

One NDRF team and two SDRF teams are already deployed in Chikkodi and Belagavi taluks. They have trained around 200 local police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel in rescue operations. The Chikkodi Assistant Commissioner has urged the State government to allocate 20 boats for rescue operations, if the need arises.

Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that water will be released from the Hidkal dam into the Ghataprabha river course and also the Left Bank and Right Bank canals, to ensure drinking water supply in towns and villages on the river banks. Around 3 tmcft of water will be released into the two canals and one tmcft will be released into the river course, he said. Water release would be stopped on June 23, he said. Around 6.5 tmcft of water is impounded in the dam now and the inflow from Maharashtra is likely to increase water levels.