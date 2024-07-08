GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Krishna rises

Water released from Maharashtra coupled with rainfall

Published - July 08, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The Kalasanala tributary of the Mahadayi river in Kanakumbi in Belagavi district in full flow on Monday.

The Kalasanala tributary of the Mahadayi river in Kanakumbi in Belagavi district in full flow on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Tourists at Gokak falls on Ghataprabha river in Belagavi district on Monday.

Tourists at Gokak falls on Ghataprabha river in Belagavi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The water level in the Krishna river rose on Monday as a result of the water release from Maharashtra and heavy rains in Belagavi and surrounding areas.

Water, at the rate of 67,000 cusecs, entered the river from Maharashtra. “The rain run off added to this would mean around 7-8 tmcft of water reaching Almatti by Wednesday,” an Irrigation Department engineer said.

Three cars were damaged when a tree fell on them in front of KLE Hospital in Nehru Nagar in Belagavi. As many as five bridge cum barrages were closed for traffic after water began flowing over them. Bridges in Mallikawad, Karadaga, Bhoj, Manjari and Bavan Saundatti were submerged. Commuters were using alternative routes, officers said.

The police closed access to all waterfalls in Khanapur taluk for the safety of tourists. Moreover, tourists have been banned from walking over the way bridge on the Gokak falls.

Water levels in Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha river in Belagavi had 18 tmcft of water against the total of 51 tmcft. The inflow was at the rate of 21,232 cusecs, and outflow was at the rate of 118 cusecs.

The Renuka Sagar reservoir on the Malaprbaha had 10 tmcft of water against the total of 37 tmcft of water. Inflow had increased to the rate of 12,995 cusecs and outflow was at the rate of 194 cusecs.

