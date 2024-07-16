ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Hemavathi reservoir increases following rains

Published - July 16, 2024 10:23 am IST - Shivamogga

As of Tuesday morning, the water level stood at 2,906.10 ft

The Hindu Bureau

Following heavy rains in the catchment area of Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru in Hassan taluk on Monday, the water level increased almost by two feet in a day.

As of Tuesday morning, the water level stood at 2,906.10 ft. The previous day, the water level was 2904.4 ft. The full reservoir level of the reservoir is 2,922 ft. The inflow at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was 14,027 cusecs.

The water available in the reservoir (capacity) is 23.838 TMC, and the live capacity is 19.466 TMC. On this day, last year, the water level stood at 2893.52 ft and the inflow was 1,994 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US