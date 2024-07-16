GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Hemavathi reservoir increases following rains

As of Tuesday morning, the water level stood at 2,906.10 ft

Published - July 16, 2024 10:23 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Following heavy rains in the catchment area of Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru in Hassan taluk on Monday, the water level increased almost by two feet in a day.

As of Tuesday morning, the water level stood at 2,906.10 ft. The previous day, the water level was 2904.4 ft. The full reservoir level of the reservoir is 2,922 ft. The inflow at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was 14,027 cusecs.

The water available in the reservoir (capacity) is 23.838 TMC, and the live capacity is 19.466 TMC. On this day, last year, the water level stood at 2893.52 ft and the inflow was 1,994 cusecs.

