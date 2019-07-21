Water level at Almatti dam rises owing to heavy inflow

The Almatti dam is slowly getting filled owing to the heavy inflow into the reservoir. According to sources in Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited (KBJNL), if the inflow continues at the same rate, the dam will reach its full capacity [123 tmcft] in a week itself.

On Saturday, the officials said that the inflow was at the rate of 26,299 cusecs, which they expect to remain for about a week.

Following the inflow, the water level on Saturday in the dam was at 518.82 metres.

A total of 110 tmcft of water got stored in the dam as against the full capacity of 123 tmcft. Last year by this time, the dam had 108 tmcft of water, but the inflow was higher [1,71,856 cusecs] .

Similarly, the outflow last year was almost equal to the inflow, but this year the outflow is only at the rate of 962 cusecs so far.

“Since the water was gushing into the dam quickly last year, the officials decided to release the excess water through the crest gates because the closure of gates would have meant the dam getting filled to its brim in a couple of days itself. Therefore, the outflow was stopped only in the first week of August. This year also, we will be keeping a watch on the inflow. If it is excess, then we will not let the dam get filled before the first week of August,” officials said.

Meanwhile, farmers of the catchment area are hoping that the irrigation consultative committee will take a final call on releasing water through canals for farming.

Since most areas of the district are yet to receive copious rains, the farmers, with irrigation facility from the dam, are hoping for water release.