Water issue: Bike rally to Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have announced that a mammoth two-wheeler rally will be taken out to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on June 1 in support of the demand for implementation of permanent irrigation facility to the parched Central Karnataka region.
Farmers from Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts will participate in the protest, KRRS State unit secretary Abbani Shivappa told reporters here on Wednesday.
He charged the government with failure to implement the Yettinahole project in a time frame. “There is no progress in Yetthinahole project though it was inaugurated three years ago.” The government also failed to keep its words in connection with setting up of experts committee, supervisory committee as well as Central Karnataka Irrigation Authority, Mr. Shivappa said.
The farmers will converge at Freedom Park and proceed to Vidhana Soudha on two-wheelers in support of their demand.
KRRS district president Veerabhadraswamy was present.
