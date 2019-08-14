Water in KRS nearing maximum level

The water level in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir has touched 124.30 ft, just half a foot short of attaining the full reservoir level (FRL), on Tuesday evening. The inflow into the reservoir across the Cauvery was at the rate of 54,496 cusecs (cubic feet per second) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials from the Irrigation Department, the discharge from KRS was at the rate of 43,093 cusecs during the same period. The level of 124.30 ft. is the highest in the current season. The live storage in the reservoir remained at 40.375 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft), as against the maximum live storage capacity of 45.051 tmcft.

Consequent to the KRS moving towards attaining the FRL, as well as receiving a huge volume of water, the department is likely to increase the outflow from the reservoir at any moment. The people living in low-level areas along the Cauvery course should be alert, said senior officials.