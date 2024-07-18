Water from KRS to be released to canals soon

The Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumar has said that water would soon be released from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) into canals due to increase in the rate of inflow into the reservoir.

Speaking at a review meeting of revenue and agriculture department on Thursday Dr. Kumar said that even the Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy who is also in charge of Mandya district, has indicated that water would be released to facilitate farmers from taking up paddy cultivation which was prohibited last year due to drought.

The Deputy Commissioner said there was no dearth of seeds or fertilizers and they were adequately stocked and would be distributed through the farmers cooperative society and Raitha Samparka Kendras from July 19 onwards across the district.

He said the RSKs would start functioning from 8 a.m. to benefit the farmers and issued instructions to officials to display the stock availability of fertilizers and seeds so as to prevent a rush.

The demand for paddy seeds was 9996 quintals against which the available stock was 10764 quintals. Similarly, the demand for ragi was 985 quintals and the available stock was 1538 quintals, according to Joint Director of Agriculture Ashok. In addition, 54,844 metric tons of fertilizer was stocked in the district to ensure that there was no shortfall, he added.