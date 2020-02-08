Water for 399 villages: Project to be placed before Cabinet

A comprehensive project to draw water from the Renuka Sagar Reservoir built across the Malaprabha and supply it to all 399 villages in Dharwad district is set to be placed before the next Cabinet meeting.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district in-charge Jagadish Shettar made the announcement after dedicating a new water treatment plant of the capacity of 40 MLD and new equipment to lift water from Renuka Sagar in Savadatti at Aminabhavi on Saturday.

Mr. Shettar said the project would require a funding of ₹1,300 crore and work would be initiated soon after Cabinet approval. He said with the installation of the 1,944 HP deep well turbine at Savadatti’s main plant and three 850 HP centrifugal pumpsets at Aminabhavi water treatment plant, the drinking water supply system in Hubballi-Dharwad is set to improve.

The work was completed in 13 months.

The Minister said the new project would facilitate availability of an additional 40 MLD of water to Hubballi, while Dharwad would continue to get its share of 73.8 MLD. At present, daily 80 million gallons of water is drawn from the Malaprabha for supply to the twin cities.

On the round-the-clock water supply for the twin cities, Mr. Shettar said that tenders had been floated for the project to bring the remaining wards under the 24x7 water supply scheme.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, MLAs Amrut Desai and Arvind Bellad, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan and others were present. The dignitaries went around the new facility and sought information about the project from officials.